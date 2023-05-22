Azerbaijan and Lithuania have issues of renewable energy on the agenda - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan and Lithuania have issues of renewable energy on the agenda, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"Today we broadly discussed with Mr. President the potential areas of cooperation, and President already mentioned them. I think that the potential is really here because we are moving in the same direction with respect to investments in renewables.

Both countries have enormous wind potential in the Baltic and Caspian Sea. And both countries have this on our agenda. In our case, though we are on the safe side with respect to energy security, but still, we want to save more natural gas for export and to use our nature - wind and sun - in order to produce electricity, especially taking into account that last July the European Commission and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership in the field of energy," President Ilham Aliyev said.