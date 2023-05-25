Azerbaijani deputy FM's visit to US wraps up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The US business visit of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, has wrapped up, Trend reports.

Mammadov was on the visit to the US since May 17, 2023, and held bilateral meetings there on May 22 through May 24.

According to the ministry, the meetings were held with members of the US House of Representatives Chuck Edwards, Pete Sessions, Don Bacon, Madeleine Dean, Adam Smith, Paul Gosar and others.

At the meetings, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US, the processes taking place in the region were discussed.

Members of Congress have been briefed on restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the problem of mines being faced by the country seriously impedes the return of former internally displaced persons to their lands.

Will be updated