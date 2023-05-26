Servicemen of Separate Combined Arms Army show high professionalism at Heydar Aliyev-2023 exercises (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first publication at 22:44 on May 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The joint combat shooting tactical exercises "Heydar Aliyev-2023" ended in the city of Kars of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Military personnel of the Separate Combined Arms Army, who participated in the exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, successfully completed combat missions and showed good results.

The commander of the Separate Combined Arms Army, Colonel-General Kerem Mustafayev, visited the city of Kars in order to observe the joint "Heydar Aliyev-2023" tactical exercises with live firing. During the visit, the monuments of the great leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and the great leader Heydar Aliyev were visited in the city of Kars.

Information was provided on the deployment of troops in the area, as well as events that will be held in stages, modern weapons, and military equipment as part of the exercises. After familiarization with the plan, the stage of combat shooting was launched. According to the scenario of the exercises, special forces units stormed the cave where the terrorist group of the conditional enemy was located.

Crews of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery and anti-tank units, supported by helicopters, destroyed the conditional enemy positions with complete accuracy. Snipers performed practical shooting from different distances.

The exercises ended with parachute jumps, during which portraits of great leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and great leader Heydar Aliyev were unfurled in the sky, as well as national flags of both brotherly countries. The servicemen who distinguished themselves in the exercises were awarded valuable gifts. In the end, a memorable photo was taken.

Upon completion of the exercises, the servicemen of the Separate Combined Arms Army crossed the Umid Bridge over the Araz River and returned to their duty stations.