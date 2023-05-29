President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of 26th edition of World Taekwondo Championships in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. An opening ceremony of the 26th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships is underway in Baku, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the opening ceremony.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of World Taekwondo Federation and 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the World Championships will see 949 athletes from 145 countries compete across 16 weight categories (8 men and 8 women) at the Baku Crystall Hall.

The championship gathered nearly 2000 guests from over 150 countries.

Azerbaijan is the second country to host the World Taekwondo Championships among CIS countries after Russia and seventh among European countries after Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Russia and UK.