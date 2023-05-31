Azerbaijan changes rules of organization of activities and provision of services in ASAN Centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The rules for organizing the activities and services of ASAN Centers have changed, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules for the organization of activities and provision of services of ASAN Centers", approved by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No.706 on September 5, 2012.

The amendment to the Rules added paragraph 3.2-1. In accordance with the new paragraph, if the documents required for the provision of services can be obtained from the relevant state body (institution) through the electronic government information system, these documents are not required from a citizen.

In cases where access to such documents through the electronic government information system is not possible, their submission is requested by the relevant state body (institution) on the basis of a request with the consent of a citizen or is provided by a citizen.