Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

ICRC transports number of Armenians with health issues from Azerbaijan's Khankandi to Armenia via Lachin checkpoint

Politics Materials 1 June 2023 18:57 (UTC +04:00)
ICRC transports number of Armenians with health issues from Azerbaijan's Khankandi to Armenia via Lachin checkpoint

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) today once again delivered Armenians with health problems through the Lachin checkpoint to Armenia and in the opposite direction, Trend reports.

A total of 14 Armenians with health problems were delivered from Azerbaijan's Khankendi to hospitals in Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of ICRC representatives through the Lachin checkpoint. After receiving treatment, 12 Armenians returned in the same way.

It should be noted that this information once again confirms that there are no obstacles to the movement of ICRC vehicles via the Lachin checkpoint.

Latest

Latest

Read more