Azerbaijani PM sends congratulatory letter to Cevdet Yilmaz on occasion of his appointment as Vice President of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to Cevdet Yilmaz on the occasion of his appointment as Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

The appointment of Yilmaz to a high position was regarded as a manifestation of great confidence in him on the part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as noted in the letter.

Türkiye has become a central force in the international world, demonstrating comprehensive development in recent years.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation relations, having passed a successful path during this period thanks to the determined efforts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have risen to the level of unshakable friendship and brotherhood, strategic partnership and alliance, was noted with satisfaction in the letter.

The huge projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Türkiye increase the importance of the two countries, as well as the region on a global scale, serve peace, cooperation and development in the region.

Ali Asadov pointed out that the successful development of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which are guided by the motto "One nation, two states", and also expressed readiness to make joint efforts to expand cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, humanitarian and all other fields within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation.