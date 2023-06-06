Azerbaijani FM to hold working meetings in Austria and Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will pay a working visit to Austria to attend a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The minister is scheduled to speak at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, as well as hold bilateral meetings.

Within the framework of the working visit of the Azerbaijani FM to Slovakia on June 7, 2023, meetings are scheduled with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Wlachovský, as well as other officials of the country.