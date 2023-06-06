Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Units of the armed forces of Armenia using small arms fired from positions in the direction of Garaiman settlement of the Basarkechar region on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan district from 11:40 to 16:50 (GMT +4) on June 6, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Moreover, at nearly 16:25 today, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed (in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Aghdam district.

Adequate retaliatory measures have been taken by Azerbaijani army units in all the above directions.