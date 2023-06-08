Council of Commanders of Border Troops significantly contributes to CIS development - Azerbaijani President's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is the body making a significant contribution to the CIS development, the Assistant to the President - Head of the Department for Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Maharram Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark during the 86th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops in Baku.

The Council of Commanders of Border Troops was created by the July 6, 1992 decision of the CIS Heads of State Council. In accordance with Article 31 of the UN Charter, it is a body of the CIS Heads of State Council on the issues of protecting the external borders of the Commonwealth’s member states and ensuring the stable situation there.

"The role of the council is to contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and interaction in ensuring security on the borders of our countries. This body not only contributes to strengthening security, but also actively promotes the development of cooperation between the CIS countries," he noted.

"Through coordination and joint efforts, we create reliable protection of our borders and resist modern challenges and threats. The Council of Commanders of the Border Troops is the main forum for discussing strategic issues and making agreed decisions aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region," he said.