International «Anatolian Phoenix - 2023» exercises continue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The international search and rescue "Anatolian Phoenix-2023" exercises are continuing in the city of Konya of the brotherly Turkish Republic, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Various tasks for parachute training and patrol activities were carried out at the other stage of the international exercises in accordance with the plan.

According to the scenario, the participants of the exercises successfully carried out search and rescue operations and evacuation of the wrecked crew members in the rear of the imaginary enemy.

The main attention in the performance of tasks was paid to improving the skills of personnel in the use of parachutes, as well as further improving the level of combat and special training.

Azerbaijan is represented by pilots, technical personnel and aviation assets of the Azerbaijani Air Force, servicemen of the Azerbaijani Navy and special forces at the international exercises.