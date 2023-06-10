I am sure that Belarus-Azerbaijan strategic partnership will be consistently deepened for benefit of our peoples - Aleksandr Lukashenko

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. It is gratifying to note the intensively developing bilateral dialogue in political, economic and humanitarian area with your direct support, as well as the constructive interaction of Minsk and Baku on the international arena,” said President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“I am sure that the Belarus-Azerbaijan strategic partnership based on long-term friendship traditions and trust will be consistently deepened for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, and will be enriched by new interesting initiatives and joint projects.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you good health, inexhaustible energy for the implementation of the scheduled plans, and the residents of Azerbaijan peace and tranquility,” the President of Belarus said in his message.