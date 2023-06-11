Azerbaijan names timing of return of residents to Aghdam city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Return to Azerbaijan's Aghdam city will begin at the end of next year, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said in an interview, Trend reports.

"This process is proceeding at a rapid pace in the city of Aghdam. Since there is a large territory here and therefore a large amount of infrastructure construction is underway, it is expected that the settlement will begin at the end of next year," he said.

Moreover, Huseynov noted that currently 6 micro districts are being built in the Fuzuli district.

"Construction and installation works are being carried out promptly in 38 buildings. It is planned to relocate 800 families to this residential area by the end of the year. This process is planned in two stages. It is expected that 260 families will be settled at the first stage, which will be completed by September," he said.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.