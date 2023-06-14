Azerbaijani Parliament adopts statement on 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. A special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great political and statesman, national leader Heydar Aliyev was held today, Trend reports.

The MPs spoke at the meeting about the unprecedented merits of Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people.

At the end of the meeting, a statement was adopted by the parliament in connection with the 100th anniversary of the national leader, in which his saving mission was especially noted.

"Thanks to the great leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan at one time avoided the threat of destruction, strong social and political stability was established in the country, Azerbaijan embarked on the path of development," the statement said.