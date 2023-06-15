Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on June 15 - National Salvation Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye congratulated Azerbaijan on June 15 - National Salvation Day and on the second anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

"Congratulations on the anniversary of the Shusha Declaration signed on this day two years ago and consolidating our allied relations and the Day of National Salvation of Azerbaijan! Our solidarity with Azerbaijan, with which we are united in heart and united in sorrow and joy, will be eternal," the ministry said on Twitter.

National Salvation Day of Azerbaijanis is an official holiday in Azerbaijan that is celebrated on June 15, in accordance with the June 27, 1997, dated decree of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. June 15 has been celebrated as an official holiday since 1998.

The Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was signed in the city of Shusha on June 15, 2021.