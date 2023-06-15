I am very happy and satisfied that your country is developing in this way - Pakistani PM

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 15 June 2023 18:31 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. What I saw along the way when I came here left a deep impression on me. Thanks to your hard work and leadership, great things have been done in your country, said Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We need your expertise in urban planning and landscaping. Your city is extremely clean, the issue of waste disposal - in other words, we need your expertise in these areas. I am very happy and satisfied that your country is developing in this way,” the head of state noted.

