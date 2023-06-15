Pakistan has always supported territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Pakistan has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We have always unequivocally supported Azerbaijan’s right over Karabakh, said Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Pakistan is one of a handful of countries that has not established diplomatic relations with Armenia, and this is our moral obligation. If you send us a message after signing the peace agreement with Armenia, we can reconsider this matter. We unequivocally support Azerbaijan in this issue as well,” the PM added.