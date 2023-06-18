Latest provocations are testimony to Armenia’s revanchist policy - Peter Tase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The gruesome provocations are testimony to Armenia’s revanchist policy, Peter Marko Tase, American Journalist and prominent scholar on the geopolitics of Europe and United States, told Trend.

He was commenting on the renewed tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Tase pointed out that there is a total lack of exerting pressure towards the government of Armenia in order to engage immediately in negotiations to reach peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

“On the other hand the government of Azerbaijan has been very cooperative and has always extended maximum efforts to establish a peaceful dialogue with Armenia. Armenia must be stopped from using its rogue armed forces and violence against the people and armed forces of Azerbaijan,” noted the expert.

Tase also touched upon the illegal acts of Armenia, which lead to environmental problems.

“The Armenian fascist regime is constantly causing devastating destruction to the environment and continues to plant a wide web of landmines inside the territory of Azerbaijan. The metallurgical plant that Armenia started to build illegally in the area bordering with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is a flagrant violation of UN principles of defending the environment,” he added.

On June 15, around 08:00 (GMT+4), Armenian armed forces, continuing their terrorist and provocative actions, fired at the Lachin border checkpoint located at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road, which is the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, from firearms of various calibers, and opened fire on servicemen of the State border guards serving in the area. As a result, one soldier, Elshan Rustamov, received gunshot wounds.

These criminal acts of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia caused damage to the checkpoint, and as a result of this provocation, the operation of the checkpoint was violated.

The scene of the incident, being the territory of the village of Gulabird of the Lachin district of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the unconditional sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.