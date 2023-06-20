Argentine companies invited to join restoration of Azerbaijani liberated areas - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Argentine companies have been invited to join restoration work in Azerbaijani liberated areas, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said during an event dedicated to the national holiday of Argentine, Trend reports.

The National Flag Day is the holiday dedicated to the Argentine flag and to the commemoration of its creator, Manuel Belgrano. It is celebrated on 20 June, the anniversary of Belgrano's death in 1820.

"This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Over the past period, the political dialogue and mutual trust established between the two countries have created a solid foundation for the future development of bilateral relations," Mammadov noted. "Our embassies have been successfully cooperating for more than 10 years. The first Azerbaijani Embassy in South America was opened in Argentina in 2010."

He added that during the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Argentina, the existing potential for cooperation between the two countries in such areas as agriculture, traditional and alternative energy and high technologies was emphasized.

After liberating its territories from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan started planning out large scale restoration on these lands. Many foreign companies expressed interest in signing up for the work, including those from Argentine.

Active work is being conducted to create an appropriate legal and regulatory framework for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Argentine.

Azerbaijan and Argentine have a joint working group on trade and economic co-operation. The group was established in accordance with the Agreement on Trade and Economic Co-operation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Argentine Republic, which was signed in July 2012.