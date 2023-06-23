We are significantly increasing and will continue to increase our combat capabilities - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “The opening of another commando unit in our country is a very significant event. As you may know, after the Patriotic War, the Commando Force was established in the Ministry of Defense on my orders and the number of commandos is increasing by the day,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“Several military units are already in operation and more units are to be opened in the future. So, we are significantly increasing and will continue to increase our combat capabilities,” the head of state noted.