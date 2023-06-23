In Second Karabakh War, Special Forces showed tremendous professionalism and heroism - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “In the Second Karabakh War, the Special Forces showed tremendous professionalism and heroism. They played a special role in implementing a number of military operations,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

The head of state said: “Taking into account all this, as well as combat operations of our time, the establishment of the new Commando Force has been set as a task on my orders and this task is being successfully fulfilled.”