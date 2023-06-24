Representatives of diplomatic corps visits "smart village" of Aghaly in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the village of Aghaly in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Trend reports.

They were provided with detailed information about the "smart village" concept implemented here.

The diplomats also talked with the villagers.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps also went to the Lachin district.

The delegation consists of 60 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and 10 organizations. The diplomats have already gotten acquainted with the restoration and construction works carried out in Lachin, as well as visited the first residential quarters and met with the residents of the city.

Then there was a visit to Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Street, and Boulevard in the Lachin district.

In addition, the diplomats visited the village of Zabukh in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district.