Azerbaijani MFA responds to Armenian side’s statement (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan responded to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on June 24, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn Armenia's accusation of hatred and hostility against Azerbaijan. Armenia has held our territories under occupation for almost 30 years, pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, contrary to its obligations, has not yet fully withdrawn its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, has long neglected Azerbaijan's proposals on the peace process and its unfounded claims are currently hindering the process," the MFA said.

To present as a "blockade and ethnic cleansing" the temporary restriction of the operation of the Lachin border checkpoint in connection with security and investigative measures carried out by Azerbaijan after the provocation of the Armenian side is part of the falsified propaganda of Armenia.

It is obvious that the Armenian side, since the installation of the checkpoint, cannot accept the passage in both directions of hundreds of residents of Armenian origin in the spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation with the Azerbaijani border guards. Armenia is interested in persistently continuing its provocative steps.

The allegations about the existence of "humanitarian threats" against Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan also have no grounds. The fact that those who call themselves representatives of the Armenian residents in every way refuse Azerbaijan's offers to help the residents if necessary. It suggests that the Armenian side is using this issue for its political purposes.

Along with this, attempts to abuse the issue of the "rights and security" of Armenian residents are unacceptable. The Azerbaijani side is making efforts to reintegrate the Armenian residents, and it is necessary to stop the destructive interference of the Armenian side in this process under various pretexts.