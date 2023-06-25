Azerbaijan expands composition of State Commission on Climate Change - Order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 30, 1997 No. 560 "On measures to ensure the fulfillment of obligations taken by the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change approved by the Republic of Azerbaijan 10 January 1995", Trend reports.

According to the order, the composition of the State Commission established to ensure the fulfillment of the obligations assumed by the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was expanded.

