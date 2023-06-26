Azerbaijani Defense Minister congratulates Azerbaijani Army on occasion of June 26 - Armed Forces Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of June 26 - the Day of the Armed Forces, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"Gentlemen, officers, fellow ensigns, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, and civilian workers! I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of June 26 - the Armed Forces Day and wish each of you success in your sacred and honorable service for the benefit of strengthening the defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Hasanov said.

Azerbaijan, whose independence is eternal and irreversible, plays an important role in establishing and protecting lasting peace and stability in the region.

The formation of the national army, founded during the time of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the East, has reached the modern stage on the basis of the principle of historical continuity in a newly independent country. Separate Azerbaijani corps formed the legal basis of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Army on June 26, 1918.

The creation of a unified command in the Azerbaijani Army, which is considered a glorious page of Azerbaijani military history, and the 105th anniversary of which Azerbaijan celebrates today with great pride and honor, as well as the formation of the Azerbaijani army as a regular one, are the result of bold steps taken in this direction by national leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Thanks to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continued the political course of the great leader in the field of army construction, today our armed forces are on par with the armies of the world. This makes each of us happy and proud. As a result of the special attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the defense capability of our country is increasing every day, and the unity of the people, the state, and the army has become monolithic,” he said.

“The brave Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief won a glorious victory in the 44-day Karabakh War and liberated our historical lands occupied by the enemy for almost 30 years. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been restored thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the strength of our army,” he added.

“Today, on our lands liberated from occupation, where our tricolor flag is flying majestically, the courageous Azerbaijani army is strengthening its positions and making its worthy contribution to the restoration and construction work initiated at the highest level under the leadership of the president,” Hasanov noted.

The families of martyrs, Azerbaijani fighters who lost their health during the war, as well as war veterans, are always in the center of attention of Azerbaijan.

“We express our gratitude to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention and care shown to improve their social and living conditions,” he said.

“I am sure that strictly following the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the military regulations, you will strengthen your combat and moral and psychological training and increase your skills, which will undoubtedly help you achieve new success in the service,” Hasanov added.

“As always, on this holiday we honor our martyrs who fell in battle, defending the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I congratulate you on June 26 – the Day of the Armed Forces of the family of martyrs and our soldiers who lost their health during the fighting, who stood steadfastly in defense of our Motherland, and I convey my best wishes to them. Once again, I sincerely congratulate all the personnel, and wish you good health, long life, family happiness, and success in your noble service to Azerbaijan,” he said.