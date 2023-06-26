Turkish delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of June 26 - Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 26 - the Armed Forces Day of Azerbaijan, the Turkish delegation tweeted, Trend reports.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijan on the 105th anniversary of the Armed Forces! We are one fist, one heart," the delegation said.

The formation of the national army, founded during the time of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the East, has reached the modern stage on the basis of the principle of historical continuity in a newly independent country. Separate Azerbaijani corps formed the legal basis of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Army on June 26, 1918.