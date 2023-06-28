Yesterday's talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in US were constructive - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Yesterday's talks between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the US were constructive, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing on June 28, Trend reports.

"The latest incidents underscored the need for a durable and dignified peace. The US is committed to assisting the parties in achieving this, and Secretary Blinken is directly engaged in the peace process. Direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. Yesterday's meetings with the foreign ministers were constructive. And we continue to build on those discussions today and tomorrow as the peace talks to continue," he said.

On June 27, Blinken held separate closed-door bilateral meetings with the FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George P. Schultz.

Blinken and Bayramov discussed the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, prospects for negotiations on a draft bilateral agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in the region.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan's position on the issues raised in the draft agreement. He spoke about Armenia's attempts to obstruct the peace process and Yerevan's provocative actions.

After the meetings, Blinken took part in the first plenary session with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Then the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format, which lasted intermittently for 4-5 hours.

The negotiations will continue through June 29.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn