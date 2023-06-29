Chief of Azerbaijan Army's General Staff visits several combat positions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other officials of the Defense Ministry visited the command of the Land Forces and the military units stationed in the Karabakh economic region on the occasion of June 26 - Armed Forces Day and Eid al-Adha holiday, the ministry told Trend.

First, Valiyev held a meeting with the command staff at the Land Forces Combat Operation.

The chief of the general staff informed about the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and gave instructions on maintaining the combat capability of the units at a high level and effective use of weapons and equipment for accurate and timely accomplishment of tasks.

The first deputy minister congratulated the military personnel on the occasion of the holidays and wished them success in their service activities.

Then Valiyev visited the military units stationed in the Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam districts and several combat positions, met with the military personnel, inquired about the service-combat activity and conveyed the congratulations of the minister of defense on the occasion of the holidays.

He set before the commanders relevant tasks regarding the better organization and conduct of combat duty, increasing the vigilance of servicemen, as well as resolute suppression of any provocation.