Armenia's ongoing warmongering rhetoric demonstrates disregard for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty - MP (VIDEO)

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 2. Armenia continues to make warmongering statements, disregarding Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, while speaking at the session of the 2nd Committee of the OSCE Parliament Assembly, Trend reports.

The usage of fictitious geographical locations in Azerbaijan, which hold no international or domestic legal standing, serves as evidence that Armenia's declarations at the highest level regarding respect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity are contradicted by Armenia's actions, including those of its parliamentary delegation to the OSCE PA, Ganjaliyev said in response to the representative of Armenian delegation.

“Armenia`s support of Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity could have been welcomed if it wouldn`t be in contrary to real actions of this country. Actions undertaken by Armenia aims at undermining the process of post-conflict normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan and continue illegal military presence in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,” he added.

The MP also pointed out that Azerbaijan has never created impediments for the movement on the Lachin road [connecting Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Armenia] and the statements of the Armenian side about the so-called "blockade” or “ethnic cleansing" are nothing, but false propaganda.

“Azerbaijan remains committed to the normalization agenda on the basis mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the same time, Azerbaijan will continue defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he concluded.