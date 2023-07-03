Armenia must stop abusing OSCE PA platform - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Armenia must stop abusing the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) platform, Azerbaijani MP, Director of Baku Network expert platform, Tural Ganjaliyev said at the 30th Annual Session of the OSCE PA Committee in Vancouver, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev made the remark commenting on the claims of the Armenian representative. “Azerbaijan firmly believes that sustainable peace and stability in the region is achievable and we are just a few steps away from achieving this goal. Unfortunately, despite this positive momentum and progress in the peace talks, we continue to hear constantly aggressive and uncompromising rhetoric from the Armenian delegation," he noted.

The MP also noted that the Armenian delegation on the committee has made a statement, in which Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the fact that the Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan.

“However, the Armenian delegation is talking about self-determination. This is a clear disrespect to the Assembly," the MP noted. "The Armenian delegation must stop using the issue of religion for nefarious political purposes. Facts are stubborn things."

Speaking about the Lachin-Khankendi road, Ganjaliyev noted that the daily regular passage of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh is ensured along it in both directions, and this has been openly confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"All this is the best answer to the unfounded claims of the Armenians," he added.

According to the MP, the statement of the Armenian delegation is clearly aimed at diverting the attention of the international community from the continued illegal presence of the Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the end of second Karabakh war], and this is the main threat to peace and security in the region.

"Given the latest round of talks this week in Washington, and the fact that the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to make progress towards a peace treaty and the normalization of relations, it's regrettable that the Armenian delegation to the Assembly continues to make disrespectful and provocative statements against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," Ganjaliyev stressed.

The 30th Annual Session of the OSCE PA is being held from June 30 through July 4.