Russia highly appreciates Azerbaijan's role as chair of NAM - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Russia highly appreciates Azerbaijan's role as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Throughout its term as chair of NAM, Baku has shown a high level of professionalism, creativity and efficiency," she said.

Zakharova highlighted the proactive approach of Azerbaijan within NAM in addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2021, NAM, on behalf of Baku, presented a draft resolution at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, emphasizing equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. Building on this initiative, Azerbaijan hosted a summit of the NAM contact group on post-pandemic recovery in March 2023, which saw the participation of over 70 delegations," she said.

The spokesperson also mentioned the significant events that took place during Azerbaijan's presidency. In October 2021, NAM held its commemorative high-level meeting in Belgrade, attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Meanwhile, Baku is currently hosting a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement. Representatives from member countries are participating in this meeting, discussing various important matters.