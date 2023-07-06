Azerbaijan, Somalia discuss possible prospects for cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abshir Omar Jama as part of a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports citing the MFA.

Possible prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov noted the importance of building up mutual contacts in the direction of developing cooperation between the two countries. In this regard, the importance of holding political consultations in order to discuss the current prospects for expanding relations was emphasized.

Jama, noting that Somalia has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, indicated that Somalia is interested in the further development of relations based on mutual respect and solidarity between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Somalia.