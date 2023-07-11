Azerbaijan unconditionally to ensure safety of Armenian residents - honored journalist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 11 July 2023 11:01 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Issues of reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society were discussed at "Dialogue with Tofik Abbasov" program on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was honored journalist of Azerbaijan, publicist and screenwriter Nadejda Ismayilova.

"Azerbaijan will unconditionally ensure the safety of the Armenian residents, and they will be citizens of Azerbaijan. If they don't want to, they can leave," she said.

VIDEO:

