Politics Materials 11 July 2023 12:33 (UTC +04:00)
We will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. We will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations and elevation of our cooperation to a qualitatively new stage, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations and elevation of our cooperation to a qualitatively new stage.

On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the friendly people of Mongolia everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.

