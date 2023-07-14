Israel's defense ties with Azerbaijan contribute to security of both peoples - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Israel's defense ties with Azerbaijan contribute to the security of both peoples, as well as regional peace and stability, Defense Minister of Israel Yoav Gallant said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Gallant, during his visit to Azerbaijan, an agreement was reached on cooperation in a number of areas, as well as on the further deepening of close ties and strong friendship.

On July 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Gallant, who arrived in Baku on a visit.

He also held meetings with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Head of the State Border Service Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, during which the parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.