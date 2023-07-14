Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Israel's defense ties with Azerbaijan contribute to security of both peoples - minister

Politics Materials 14 July 2023 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
Israel's defense ties with Azerbaijan contribute to security of both peoples - minister

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Israel's defense ties with Azerbaijan contribute to the security of both peoples, as well as regional peace and stability, Defense Minister of Israel Yoav Gallant said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Gallant, during his visit to Azerbaijan, an agreement was reached on cooperation in a number of areas, as well as on the further deepening of close ties and strong friendship.

On July 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Gallant, who arrived in Baku on a visit.

He also held meetings with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Head of the State Border Service Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, during which the parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more