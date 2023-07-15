Azerbaijan, Armenia reaffirm their firm commitment to 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration - Charles Michel

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 15. The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan once again fully reaffirmed their respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told journalists, following the meeting with President of the Republic Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

Charles Michel noted that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders once again fully reconfirmed their respect for the other country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, based on the understanding Armenia’s territory covers 29.800 km2 and Azerbaijan’s 86.600 km2.

"Both leaders reconfirmed their unequivocal commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration as a political framework for the delimitation. I welcomed the 12 July meeting of the two border commissions. Work has advanced on the statutes of these commissions and on discussions regarding the basis for delimitation. And it is very important the leaders agreed to intensify and accelerate the work of the commissions," he added.

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

During the trilateral meeting, issues of delimitation of borders, continuation of negotiations on a peace treaty, opening of transport corridors, connection of Nakhchivan with the main territory of Azerbaijan, withdrawal of illegal military formations from the territory of Azerbaijan and their disarmament, as well as issues related to the facts of smuggling were discussed.

The parties also discussed the prospects for the transportation of humanitarian goods intended for Karabakh from Barda-Agdam, issues of Armenians living in Karabakh.