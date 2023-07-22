“Khazri Wave” tactical exercises in Azerbaijan wrap up (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The “Khazri Wave” tactical exercises, conducted in interoperability between the Naval Forces, Land Forces, Air Force, and the Coast Guard of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, have ended, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, at the final stage of the exercises held in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea combat firing was carried out to destroy the imaginary enemy’s ships, as well as air and coastal targets.

During the exercises, various activities on rescue and maintenance of favorable operational conditions were also carried out with high professionalism.

All the assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled during the “Khazri Wave” tactical exercises that involved a total of 1,500 servicemen, combat and supply ships of the Naval Forces, guard ships of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, helicopters and UAVs of the Air Force, and armored combat vehicles of the Land Forces.