Azerbaijani side is determined to reintegrate Armenian residents - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijani side is determined to reintegrate the Armenian residents, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on July 29, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev said that it is unacceptable for Armenia to continuously engage in disruptive activities and try to hinder peace negotiations, as well as the development of contacts and dialogue between Azerbaijani and local Armenian residents. Our head of the state reiterated that the Azerbaijani side is determined to reintegrate the Armenian residents, reminding that the first meeting was held in Khojaly for this purpose, and Azerbaijan's proposal for the second meeting was presented.