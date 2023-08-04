Azerbaijan changes upper limit of public debt-to-GDP ratio for medium-term period - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The upper limit of the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product for the medium-term period in Azerbaijan has been changed, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the upper limit of the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product for the medium-term period was increased from 20 to 30 percent.

The "Framework for Updating the Medium- and Long term Public Debt Management Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2025" was defined, following the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev in December 2022.