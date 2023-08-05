Azerbaijani commission reviews ensuring safe use of potentially hazardous facilities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. A meeting was conducted by Azerbaijan's Coordinating Commission to harmonize the efforts of public organizations in ensuring the safe use of potentially hazardous facilities, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister and Commission Chairman, Shahin Mustafayev, briefed the commission on the impending duties and actions linked to the implementation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's decision.

To emphasize the significance of this decree, Mustafayev stated that the current situation has been assessed, an appropriate institutional system for ensuring the safe use of potentially hazardous facilities has been established, a regulatory framework has been formed, and relevant central executive authorities are monitoring and regulating activities in this field.

He also emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures to avoid potential accidents while operating potentially dangerous objects, conducting regular risk forecasting analyses, particularly through efficient and timely information exchange among relevant government bodies, and coordinating their efforts.

Based on the foregoing, the commission was directed to create a work plan for impending tasks, to organize effective coordination for the present and future years, and to create an electronic database (portal) for potentially hazardous sites.

In addition, the commission was directed to strengthen the existing regulatory framework in accordance with technical regulations and modern worldwide practices, as well as planned activities.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed organizational issues, such as the presentation of the commission secretariat's staff and the approval of working groups comprised of specialists in various areas of the commission's activities, such as "Analysis and evaluation of monitoring results for potentially hazardous facilities", "Coordination of activities in defining technical regulations", and "Analysis and improvement of current regulatory acts in the field of safe use of petrochemicals".

Previously, on July 18, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On amendments to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 24, 2022, No. 3488 "On establishment of the Coordinating commission to align the activities of public bodies in ensuring the safe use of potentially hazardous facilities".

According to the decree, Shahin Mustafayev was appointed as the commission chairman.