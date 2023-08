BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended an inauguration of the 102 km-long Ganja-Gazakhbeyli section upgraded as part of the “project to widen to 4 lanes of the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgia state border section (130.15 km) of the Baku-Gazakh-Georgia state border highway”, Trend reports.

Will be updated