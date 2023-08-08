Azerbaijan amends law "On Extradition of Persons Committed Crimes"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law "On Amendments to the Law "On Extradition of Persons Committed Crimes", Trend reports.

The law designates the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the competent governmental authority as the authorized bodies for the extradition of criminals.

Furthermore, the rights established by Article 7.1 of the Law "On Extradition of Persons Committed Crimes" will be passed to the Republic of Azerbaijan's authorized organization and the necessary governmental authority.