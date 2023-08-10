Azerbaijani FM discusses regional situation with Lithuanian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidius Navikas, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

The sides discussed the issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Bayramov thanked Ambassador Egidius Navikas for his efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania during his diplomatic activity in our country, wished him success in his future activities.

He noted that the increase in mutual contacts and visits at the highest and high levels between Azerbaijan and Lithuania has recently contributed to the development of bilateral relations. In particular, within the framework of the official visit to the Republic of Lithuania in May this year, the 7th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania was held. Its importance from the point of view of discussing the prospects for developing cooperation in a number of areas, including the economy, energy security, investment, contacts and other areas, has been noted.

Bayramov also informed Navikas about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was noted that the continuation of military-political provocations by Armenia against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, the mine threat in violation of international law, the obligations and statements assumed by Armenia is the biggest threat to the advancement of the peace agenda. It was brought to the attention that the actions of Armenia, which committed a provocation against the Lachin border checkpoint on June 15 this year, as a result of which an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded, as well as sending a motorcade allegedly with "humanitarian cargo" to the territory of Azerbaijan without agreement with our country, are regular provocations. It was emphasized that the rejection by Armenia of the proposal of the Azerbaijani side to use the Agdam-Khankendi road to supply even more food for Armenian residents indicates that this issue is purely political.

Egidius Navikas thanked Azerbaijani Foreign Minister for the warm welcome. He noted that despite the fact that his activities in Azerbaijan fell on the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, during his work in our country there was a positive trend in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania. In particular, the importance of the fact that the existing political relations between the two countries contribute to the development of ties in the fields of economy, energy, and transport was noted.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.