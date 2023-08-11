Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received Egidijus Navikas, the outgoing Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Navikas wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that he is happy that despite the fact that his activities in Azerbaijan fell on the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, he said, during this period there was a positive trend in the development of relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan.

On August 10 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spread a statement related to the meeting of Bayramov with Navikas. The sides discussed the issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, as well as the current situation in the region.

Bayramov thanked Navikas for his efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania during his diplomatic activity in the country, wished him success in his future activities.

He noted that the increase in mutual contacts and visits at the highest and high levels between Azerbaijan and Lithuania has recently contributed to the development of bilateral relations.