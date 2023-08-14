Turkish MFA issues statement regarding Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, Trend reports.

According to the statement, Türkiye is closely following the situation concerning the Lachin-Khankendi road and understands Azerbaijan's legitimate concerns on this issue.

"Unfortunately, these concerns, voiced by Azerbaijan for a long time, were not taken into account, and as a result, Azerbaijan, within its sovereign rights, took measures that it deemed appropriate," the statement said.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, 2023, at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 this year, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.