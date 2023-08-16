France must stop its destructive overseas policy, Western Azerbaijan Community says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Western Azerbaijan community has called on France to stop its policy contradicting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Trend reported.

"The information circulated by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the content of the telephone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on August 15, 2023, is yet another proof of France's disrespect for the norms and principles of international law and human rights, as well as commitment to the policy of Azerbaijanophobia.

France, which turned a blind eye to the fact that Armenia expelled more than a million Azerbaijanis from their homes, killed more than 20,000 peaceful Azerbaijanis, occupied 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan, destroyed about 900 human settlements there, and laid more than a million mines, is now suddenly trying to pretend to be a supporter of humanitarian values.

The fact that illegal Armenian armed organizations are keeping residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan captive, obstructing the road from Aghdam, and demanding a direct, uncontrolled access to Armenia are all nothing more than terrorism and blackmail.

It is a grave violation of international law and human rights for France to back Armenia's claim in this way.