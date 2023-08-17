If Armenia really thought about ordinary people, then it would not object to opening of Aghdam-Khankendi road - Azerbaijan's rep at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. If Armenia really thought about the ordinary residents of the region, then it would never object to the delivery of goods to the Karabakh region along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, Trend reports.

"This road is connected to one of Azerbaijan's main transport routes, the highway known as the Silk Road or M2, which provides reliable links to international markets. Compared to the 59 km Lachin-Khankendi road, which runs through mountain serpentines, the length of this the road between Aghdam and Khankendi is only 18 km. Today, as part of a trip to Aghdam, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including the office of the UN Resident Coordinator and other UN structures, witnessed the functioning of the road and its readiness for the transport of goods," - he said.

Following the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan has confidently stated and continues to repeatedly declare on almost all platforms that Baku guarantees the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh at the highest level. All their rights will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

A meeting of the UN Security Council was held today on the basis of an unfounded request from the Armenian state regarding the alleged creation by the Azerbaijani side of a "humanitarian crisis" against Armenians in Karabakh. And this time, the slanderous campaign of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan failed.