Assistant to President of Azerbaijan slams article published in France24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The France24 agency’s article is a disgusting form of propaganda, far from objectivity and journalistic ethics, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

"The photo claimed to belong to Armenians in the article published by France24 agency is actually a photo taken by Agence France-Presse (AFP) in 2020 and highlights the pain of the Azerbaijani people. In addition, France24 has "armenianized" that photo", said Hajiyev in his publication on the social network X (Twitter).

"This is a disgusting form of propaganda, far from objectivity and journalistic ethics," Hajiyev said.