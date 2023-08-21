Persons with Russian citizenship supporting separatism leave Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The Lachin border checkpoint once again provided free passage of Karabakh residents of Armenian origin in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, Trend reports.

A total of 60 people passed through the Lachin checkpoint from Azerbaijan to Armenia. The documents of these persons were checked and their free movement was ensured. Representatives of foreign media also monitored the free passage of Armenians. Most of the people leaving Karabakh and heading to Armenia have taken Russian citizenship.

Those passing through the border crossing point in the direction of Armenia are mostly individuals who are trying to foment separatism on the territory of Azerbaijan. Apparently, both they and those behind them have realized that they cannot continue this nefarious game with Azerbaijan, so they have come to the conclusion that leaving Karabakh is the only right way out.

After the 44-day war, Baku declared on various platforms and at various levels that only those who respect the laws of Azerbaijan can live in the country.