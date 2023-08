BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Illegal Armenian armed formations have not yet been withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Trend reports.

"This is supported by Armenia, and illegal actions continue," the minister added.

The visit of Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib to the region started on August 22. First she visited Armenia, and on August 23 - Georgia.